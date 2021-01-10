Some cards offer perks that may be valuable to certain customers. For example when I used to travel frequently I paid for an Amex Platinum card. There's a perceived prestige to use this card and it also allowed me access to many premium airline lounges. It also granted me certain upgrades without the normal fees, and I had enhanced financial protections in many countries which might not be guaranteed with other cards. It, and other similar cards, granted me cash advance priveleges at different foreign banks.

These may be things that are of little value to others, but they were valuable to me at that time in excess of the cost of my membership.

Like any membership, you need to determine if the value is appropriate for you and your circumstances.