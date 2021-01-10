0

I currently just have a Visa credit card. A place I shop at doesn't accept them. I'm looking at getting a second credit card such as Mastercard. I am surprised by how many highly recommended cards there are with annual fees. Why would someone ever want a credit card with a fee when free options are available? Is it just because the benefits associated with it? To me it seems obvious, I want my credit to be a credit card, everything else is "nice to have".

(As an aside, to my understanding, some retailers get a better rate with other credit card vendors for not accepting their competitors e.g. Mastercard gives a discount on stores who don't process Visa. Is this true?)

  • Your aside is a completely unrelated question, and should be a new question here. The rule is only one question per question. – Mike Scott 1 hour ago
Some cards offer perks that may be valuable to certain customers. For example when I used to travel frequently I paid for an Amex Platinum card. There's a perceived prestige to use this card and it also allowed me access to many premium airline lounges. It also granted me certain upgrades without the normal fees, and I had enhanced financial protections in many countries which might not be guaranteed with other cards. It, and other similar cards, granted me cash advance priveleges at different foreign banks.

These may be things that are of little value to others, but they were valuable to me at that time in excess of the cost of my membership.

Like any membership, you need to determine if the value is appropriate for you and your circumstances.

It’s the same as with any other purchase — because the perceived benefit to the purchaser exceeds the cost. The most likely reason for that to be the case is more generous cashback offers than free cards. If you spend $20,000 per year on your card (or can easily arrange to do so), then it’s worth paying up to $399 per year for 2% cashback.

