We operate a Graduate school search and were thinking of adding private loan comparison options for the graduate students. The sites that operate currently for loan shopping has big national players and no list of local banks or credit unions. I called up local banks in Boston area and some credit unions but appears that there is no public interface/API to integrate them with my site. My vision for this service is

Students wants private loans and would select the program, college and duration of program software will pull all the local and national banks and find the best rate offered Student picks some options and submits their details.

I guess the biggest challenge to build this is on how to integrate these local, regional and local banks?