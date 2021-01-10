0

This question is about U.S. estate/gift tax law.

Imagine a scenario where a parent gifts an asset to the child, i.e. a $500k house. It's a "completed gift" in that they file a gift tax return, & use up $500k of their lifetime gift/estate tax exemption.

Then at death, the asset is brought back into the parent's estate through some retained interest (i.e. the most common is that the parent continues living at the house without paying rent). Let's say the house is now worth $700k at death. When it's brought back into the estate at death, the amount of exemption used would obviously be based on the new $700k value (as would the step-up basis).

My question: how does this actually work, in practice? i.e. you filed a $500k gift tax return previously, it's brought back into the estate at a value of $700k. In the end, you use up $700k of exemption. How do you account for ("get credit for?") the previously-filed exemption, which it seems is nullified/replaced by the latter one, so you're not doubling up on the use of exemption for this one asset?

  • Explain how there is "retained interest" if the parents living in a child owned house rent free. Either parents are co-owners with child or child owns house 100%. What names are on the deed? – Morrison Chang 1 hour ago
  • Are you sure this is even possible? Can you really have a "completed gift" if you still have "retained interest"? – TTT 1 hour ago
  • @MorrisonChang In this hypothetical, child name is on the deed - my understanding is that the parent living there rent free is considered a retained interest, & there's an IRS code section saying that this is sufficient to bring it back into the parent's estate at death. This was just an example tho - i.e. another could be the house is gifted to an irrevocable trust with child as beneficiary, gift tax return is filed, but the parent retains some power in the trust that causes it to be brought back into their taxable estate at death. There are various scenarios where... – Metal450 37 mins ago
  • @MorrisonChang ...A gift is completed & a gift tax return is filed, but ultimately it is brought back into their estate. In those scenarios, how do you account from the prior gift tax return filed for the same asset? – Metal450 36 mins ago
  • @TTT: Pls see my answer to MorrisonChang, if that clears up the crux of my question? :) – Metal450 36 mins ago

