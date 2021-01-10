This question is about U.S. estate/gift tax law.

Imagine a scenario where a parent gifts an asset to the child, i.e. a $500k house. It's a "completed gift" in that they file a gift tax return, & use up $500k of their lifetime gift/estate tax exemption.

Then at death, the asset is brought back into the parent's estate through some retained interest (i.e. the most common is that the parent continues living at the house without paying rent). Let's say the house is now worth $700k at death. When it's brought back into the estate at death, the amount of exemption used would obviously be based on the new $700k value (as would the step-up basis).

My question: how does this actually work, in practice? i.e. you filed a $500k gift tax return previously, it's brought back into the estate at a value of $700k. In the end, you use up $700k of exemption. How do you account for ("get credit for?") the previously-filed exemption, which it seems is nullified/replaced by the latter one, so you're not doubling up on the use of exemption for this one asset?