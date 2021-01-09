1

For a few years I had an individual brokerage account in Vanguard where I invested in some mutual funds. Now I decided to open a joint brokerage account with my wife and transfer these funds to this new account, without having to sell & buy these assets. Is that even possible? If so, how do I do that?

    It might be simplest to add her to your existing account. – RonJohn 1 hour ago

