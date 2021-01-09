1

I tried to figure this out but can't seem to do it. Here's my thinking:

income:ebay - €10 from ebay (true)

Then this money goes to:

bank:paypal €9.75 expenses:paypal fees €0.25

Then the paypal account shows as if it only receives €9.75, but in reality it receives €10 and then it takes away €0.25 FROM the paypal account as fees.

Alternative I tried:

bank:paypal €10 goes to in two separate transactions (which makes it look really messy): income:ebay €9.75 expenses:paypal fees €0.25

This option makes it look messy but it works properly.

Is there a way to do it using a split transaction (or another option that makes it look less messy, no double transactions), in which it is actually as it appears on my paypal - which is, paypal gets €10, then it takes away €0.25 as fees, and therefore the income from ebay is €9.75?

