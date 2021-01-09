0

I want to start investing in stock market but I dont know where to start. I am absolute beginner to this domain and have following questions:

  1. If I start investing now, what is the minimum or maximum amount I should look to invest?
  2. How can I learn strategies to invest wisely (for short term & long term)?
  3. What are the best trading platform for a individual?
  4. What are the cost associated with a trading account that I need to know upfront?
  5. What are the best ways to research about a stock?
  6. Being a newbie, shall I indulge in day trading?
  7. How can I invest in blue chip stocks which already are values over 500$ or amazon which is 3100$?
