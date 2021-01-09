I want to start investing in stock market but I dont know where to start. I am absolute beginner to this domain and have following questions:
- If I start investing now, what is the minimum or maximum amount I should look to invest?
- How can I learn strategies to invest wisely (for short term & long term)?
- What are the best trading platform for a individual?
- What are the cost associated with a trading account that I need to know upfront?
- What are the best ways to research about a stock?
- Being a newbie, shall I indulge in day trading?
- How can I invest in blue chip stocks which already are values over 500$ or amazon which is 3100$?