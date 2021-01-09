In January of 2020, I fully funded my and my wife's Roth ($6,000 and $7000 respectively). Little did I know back then, that I'd get a sizable bonus at the end of the year, which put me over the income limits for contributing. Fast forward to January 2021, my brokerage firm helped me fill out the Return of Excess forms to undo that.

Since I did the ROE in a new calendar year, will this event be showing up on my 2021 tax year, or since I'm undoing a 2020 contribution, will it be on my 2020 taxes?

Thank you.