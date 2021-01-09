Assume two investors with $100,000 each, willing to invest them in Forex as scalp.

Investor (a)

Funds a brokerage account with the full $100,000

each trade is executed with the full $100,000.

trades with no leverage

set a stop loss to 1% of the investment ($1000) per trade

Investor (b)

Keeps $99,000 safe in his/her bank account.

Funds the brokerage account with only $1000

each trade is executed with the full $1000

trades with 1:100 leverage

doesn't place any stop loss

Both investors execute the same trades.

Are these two strategies effectively the same in terms of risk and expected financial outcome? Will both get to the same final outcome? Is option (b) safer and therefore recommended to maximize benefit while minimizing risk or does it have any flaw in the logic?