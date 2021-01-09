I live in Seattle which is well known for potentially having a huge earthquake sometime in the next 1,000 years. I would like to protect my property against such a catastrophic outcome, but at the same time have zero trust in private insurance due to the recent COVID insurance stories. Are there alternative options available to me that would pay out a big sum in case the "big one" does hit, but are otherwise worthless? Or perhaps some sort of an insurance on the insurance that is well know to pay out quickly, ideally evidenced via their quick payouts during the COVID crisis?
Self insurance is probably your best option here. Put a certain amount of money into a separate savings account every month and in case of a damaging earthquake, use that to recoup your losses. Yes, the "payout" won't be as high as that of a standard insurance policy, but by self insuring you're forgoing the risk pooling that comes with many policyholders paying into a fund (the insurance company) and only a subset of them receiving a payout.