I live in Seattle which is well known for potentially having a huge earthquake sometime in the next 1,000 years. I would like to protect my property against such a catastrophic outcome, but at the same time have zero trust in private insurance due to the recent COVID insurance stories. Are there alternative options available to me that would pay out a big sum in case the "big one" does hit, but are otherwise worthless? Or perhaps some sort of an insurance on the insurance that is well know to pay out quickly, ideally evidenced via their quick payouts during the COVID crisis?