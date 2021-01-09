In the wake of the blue wave, US treasuries (TLT for example) have sold off in anticipation of massive fiscal stimulus. The expectation presumably is that the stimulus will lead to inflation, which will in turn result in tightening of monetary policy; essentially a higher return on "no risk" investments.

We have consequently seen USD (DXY) trend up, and publications ranging from Bloomberg to the Wall Street Journal stating that higher yields support a stronger dollar. Obviously more dollars should result in depreciation thereof so on the surface this is counter intuitive...

Could it be that the expectations of tightened monetary policy, with better yields on longer term (USD-denominated) government debt sometime in the future will result in greater demand for USD, hence its recent appreciation?