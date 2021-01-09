0

In the wake of the blue wave, US treasuries (TLT for example) have sold off in anticipation of massive fiscal stimulus. The expectation presumably is that the stimulus will lead to inflation, which will in turn result in tightening of monetary policy; essentially a higher return on "no risk" investments.

We have consequently seen USD (DXY) trend up, and publications ranging from Bloomberg to the Wall Street Journal stating that higher yields support a stronger dollar. Obviously more dollars should result in depreciation thereof so on the surface this is counter intuitive...

Expectation of fiscal stimulus leads to treasury selloff and USD appreciation

Could it be that the expectations of tightened monetary policy, with better yields on longer term (USD-denominated) government debt sometime in the future will result in greater demand for USD, hence its recent appreciation?

| improve this question | |
  • Off-topic questions include: Requests for specific investment information or buy/sell advice; e.g. "should I sell X?" or "should I buy Y?" or "will X continue to go up?" or "why did X go up?" ... where "X" in this case is the U.S. Dollar. See what's on-topic. – Chris W. Rea 36 mins ago
  • I'm trying to understand the relationship between various asset classes, not seeking investment advice, merely using the different ticker symbols as points of illustration. I could word it differently if that would help? – quickshiftin 22 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.