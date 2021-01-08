I have an online store and I am based in Canada. My site shows prices in CAD, and when people make purchases they are charged in CAD. I want to display prices in USD as well as CAD, to make it more appealing to US customers.

Is it okay to show USD prices even if I'm still charging in CAD? For example, I have a product that costs $100 CAD, which is about $78 USD at the moment. Can I display both $100 CAD and $78 USD at the same time, even if my system is only setup to process transactions in CAD? So I would still be charging $100 CAD, but a US credit card would see a charge of about $78 (plus their credit card fees). But since the currency conversion constantly fluctuates, the base price won't always be $78 USD.