I have an online store and I am based in Canada. My site shows prices in CAD, and when people make purchases they are charged in CAD. I want to display prices in USD as well as CAD, to make it more appealing to US customers.

Is it okay to show USD prices even if I'm still charging in CAD? For example, I have a product that costs $100 CAD, which is about $78 USD at the moment. Can I display both $100 CAD and $78 USD at the same time, even if my system is only setup to process transactions in CAD? So I would still be charging $100 CAD, but a US credit card would see a charge of about $78 (plus their credit card fees). But since the currency conversion constantly fluctuates, the base price won't always be $78 USD.

  • The standard method is to have a "currency picker" so that the customer can choose how they want to see the prices. If you don't want to do that, then of course showing both CAD and USD is ok. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • I do have a currency picker, but what I'm concerned about is showing price in one currency but charging in a different one. The api I use to process transactions is only setup to use CAD – BushRanger 1 hour ago
  • Put yourself in the customer's shoes; if you're buying from an American store then -- sooner and later -- you want to see the prices in CAD. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • My question is deeper than simply displaying different currencies. I'm also concerned about the charges themselves because they will be inaccurate. If I display $78 USD on my site, but their credit card is charged more or less than $78 USD, is that not problematic? – BushRanger 1 hour ago
  • Add a disclaimer warning that the customer's bank might add currency conversion and international fees. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
I think you've addressed some of the concerns that I would have in the comments:

  • Who would do the conversion from USD to CAD? Or would you just deposit USD payments separately?
  • What rate do you use? Do you try to use a "live" conversion rate or just use a static rate and accept any currency risk?

I definitely think it's disingenuous (maybe even illegal) to advertise prices in USD but then charge them CAD without their knowledge. If you advertise a USD price, you should charge the customer in USD.

What I've seen on sites that sell items in both USD and EUR (as an example) is to publish separate static prices. They may take some currency risk, but probably use a favorable rate to their "home" currency to offset that risk.

  • I'm using a payment service called Braintree, so I believe that would handle the currency conversion. We are planning on using static rates and accepting the currency risk. I'm concerned that this is illegal too, but you mentioned there are sites that already do this. Do you have any examples? – BushRanger 44 mins ago
  • You can choose your currency on wish.com and see different prices (I have absolutely no idea how they handle currency conversion, though). – D Stanley 36 mins ago
The displayed price must be what you actually charge me. This is non-negotiable.

If your website says $78 USD and then I buy the item, and exchange rates have changed and I actually pay $81 USD, that is unacceptable, probably illegal. If I actually pay $75, I won't complain.

If your website says "$100 CAD", or "$100 CAD (about $78 USD)", then I can't complain. I would see the $100 CAD as the actual price, and $78 USD as a favour you are doing me by converting it for me, but I expect to be charged in CAD.

Of course, I am not a lawyer so don't cite me on the full legal ramifications of either option.

  • Every bank charges a different currency conversion fee, so OP can't know what will show up on your bill. – RonJohn 48 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Exactly the point. They must not show the price in USD, except "as a favour", unless they actually charge my card in USD! – user253751 40 mins ago
  • I'm with you. I would hate to advertise one price but charge another, because that is dishonest. But I'm still wondering if this is technically legal – BushRanger 38 mins ago
  • @BushRanger "Advertising one price but charging another" sounds completely illegal. IANAL so I won't outright say it's illegal. But I'd be extremely surprised if it's ever legal to charge a price higher than the one you advertised (which it will be 50% of the time) – user253751 36 mins ago

