My question in conservative investing is "What should I invest in when the market is running up so fast, when unemployment is increasing above 6 %, small business Companies are closing at an increased rate, debt is and will increase with this new administration, and U.S. production rate is decreasing at a higher rate. My fears are higher inflation, interest rates will increase on borrowing and there will be a major correction to the stock market some time in the near future.
