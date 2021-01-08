0

My question in conservative investing is "What should I invest in when the market is running up so fast, when unemployment is increasing above 6 %, small business Companies are closing at an increased rate, debt is and will increase with this new administration, and U.S. production rate is decreasing at a higher rate. My fears are higher inflation, interest rates will increase on borrowing and there will be a major correction to the stock market some time in the near future.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Ronald is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ronald is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.