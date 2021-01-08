0

I am not sure if I have a misunderstanding about how the will works.

Scenario: Let's suppose I:

  • have accounts in RobinHood, TD Ameritrade and Wells Fargo.
  • then I prepare my will listing all these accounts above.
  • Then I open accounts in Webull, Bank of America and buy a house.

Question: Do I need to update my will to include these new accounts? Or I can write generic and complex terms, like, for instance, "all my assets of any kind go to my brother" or "all my bank accounts money go to my father but brokerage accounts go to my brother"?

  • All of your bank and investment accounts should let you define beneficiaries. As to generic and complex terms... yes, you can definitely say that some classes of accounts go here, and other classes go there. Law.SE would definitely be a better place to ask, especially since country and state tags are vital. – RonJohn 42 mins ago
In general you use terms that the attorney preparing your will knows how to craft.

Some of your accounts allow you to specify beneficiaries. These designations generally overrule the instructions in the will. This also applies to insurance policies, retirement plans and the like. They generally allow you to specify percentages if there are multiple people who will receive the proceeds.

If you are designating that child 1 and child 2 will split the money in the checking/savings account, don't forget to update the will or account specific beneficiary list after the third child is born. The will/beneficiary list can be written to not require a listing of the children by making it clear that it applies to all the children.

The laws of your country/state may also require that specific accounts be designated for a spouse unless they agree to give up their rights. The lawyer will know the laws.

It is a good idea to review and update the will after marriages, divorces and the like. It prevents surprises many years later when spouse #3 finds out that the bulk of the money is going to spouse #1 and the children of spouse #2.

Many people suggest the creation of a death book, that will designate the important information regarding accounts, policies, and benefits. It can also include the most recent version of the will.

