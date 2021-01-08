If I want to invest my savings on the stock market in companies that are in business in particular technologies that I think will be in demand in the future, how do I find them? For example if I think that eg. hydrogen will be used a lot in future transport, how do I find stocks that are involved in this? Another random example is eg bowling-alleys - how could I find companies involved with bowling alleys for example?
How to find stocks of companies that are involved in particular kinds of technology etc?
Purely FYI. There are often "sector funds" that cover exactly what you mean. For example, this ETF may be exactly what you want regarding Hydrogen: etftrends.com/disruptive-technology-channel/… Regarding "bowling alleys" my guess is that is too specific, but you could certainly find many funds along the lines of "leisure for old people" or "arcade and themne parks" or the like .. you know? ENjoy! – Fattie 46 mins ago
-
(I just trivially googled "sector fund for Hydrogen transport..." or something like that.) – Fattie 45 mins ago