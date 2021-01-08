Now the owner wants to raise more money through the market... how? Can they 'split' one of their shares into more shares and sell them at the new value? Isn't that just creating artificial money out of nothing?

They can indeed issue more shares from nothing.

But note.

The initial shares in your point two are shares issued from nothing.

That's what stock is!

If the sense of your question is "wow, that is open to being a big scam!" that is absolutely correct. Indeed, that is the very reason public companies / shares / the markets are so highly regulated in our era. Your question is astute.

A fun thing to do is read up on the history of stock, basically in England, so that's from about 1700. Exactly as your question hints, there were endless huge, often rather ridiculous, scams and cons. Well, not really "scams", I mean, if the public is stupid enough to buy "nothing" en masse, that's life - but you will see exactly what an unregulated stock market was like!