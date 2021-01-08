Assuming I hold a number of stocks in a brokerage account for a 3rd party which pays dividends. The broker automatically deducts taxes and debits the remaining money in the account. How do I accurately record the liability after taxes in my books?
Lets say I have the following accounts:
|Type
|Name
|Assest
|Brokerage-Account
|Expenses
|Taxes
|Liability
|3rdParty
|Income
|Dividends
E.g. say 100$ dividends, and 15$ deducted in taxes.
If I record this as
|Account
|Dr
|Cr
|Dividends
|100
|Taxes
|15
|Brokerage Account
|85
|3rdParty
|85
|??????
|85
In which account do I record the corresponding 85$?