Assuming I hold a number of stocks in a brokerage account for a 3rd party which pays dividends. The broker automatically deducts taxes and debits the remaining money in the account. How do I accurately record the liability after taxes in my books?

Lets say I have the following accounts:

Type Name
Assest Brokerage-Account
Expenses Taxes
Liability 3rdParty
Income Dividends

E.g. say 100$ dividends, and 15$ deducted in taxes.

If I record this as

Account Dr Cr
Dividends 100
Taxes 15
Brokerage Account 85
3rdParty 85
?????? 85

In which account do I record the corresponding 85$?

