1

3 years ago I've purchased an old RV to use (and still using) it as a mobile office and laboratory. A month ago I registered an LLC and now I want to transfer the ownership of my RV to my corporation.

The question is: should I sell it or just gift it?

I understand that if I sell it, my LLC would have to pay sales tax, which is OK if down the road, owning a vehicle by LLC would give better tax advantages to the LLC. It's a 1994 RV that costs about $8,000 today.

Whether selling or gifting, the goal is utilize all vehicle expenses as 100% business expense. I'm using it only for the business and being electronic lab, there are a lot of equipment being installed for the businesses purposes.

I can even keep it in my own name rather than LLC's if I can still write off all business expenses associated with the vehicle, including gas and maintenance, just like FedEx or a transportation company would do; rather than just the per mile option by using personal car for business.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Jack Watts is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Obligatory Breaking Bad reference. :) – gaefan 56 mins ago

Your Answer

Jack Watts is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.