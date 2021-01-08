0

My husband and I always file married but when doing so I pay all the tax... This year and honestly not familiar with filing status told my agent I wanted to file single!!! she complied. 9 months later a friend pointed out I should have filed separately...

I go back to amend and she fills out the reason as follows... I wish to file separately... my level of concern is high in this concern. I felt she should have submitted the aforementioned reason that occurred versus what she submitted. What are your views on this? We always pay our taxes on time and never blink on the amount. We have sent all tax due for amended return.

