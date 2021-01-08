0

My situation

  • I'm a UK based freelancer who provides website development services.
  • I'm a limited company and VAT registered.
  • I provide my services on an online platform based in Denmark. This platform is VAT registered.
  • Customers from all over the world post projects on the platform.
  • Customers are charged by the platform.
  • I'm paid by the platform via bank (wire) transfer.

My question

Before leaving the EU, any payments received from Denmark were subject to a VAT reverse charge.

Now that the UK has left the EU, where do I stand with VAT? Should I be adding VAT to payments that I receive from Denmark?

| improve this question | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.