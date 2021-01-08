My situation
- I'm a UK based freelancer who provides website development services.
- I'm a limited company and VAT registered.
- I provide my services on an online platform based in Denmark. This platform is VAT registered.
- Customers from all over the world post projects on the platform.
- Customers are charged by the platform.
- I'm paid by the platform via bank (wire) transfer.
My question
Before leaving the EU, any payments received from Denmark were subject to a VAT reverse charge.
Now that the UK has left the EU, where do I stand with VAT? Should I be adding VAT to payments that I receive from Denmark?