My situation

I'm a UK based freelancer who provides website development services.

I'm a limited company and VAT registered.

I provide my services on an online platform based in Denmark. This platform is VAT registered.

Customers from all over the world post projects on the platform.

Customers are charged by the platform.

I'm paid by the platform via bank (wire) transfer.

My question

Before leaving the EU, any payments received from Denmark were subject to a VAT reverse charge.

Now that the UK has left the EU, where do I stand with VAT? Should I be adding VAT to payments that I receive from Denmark?