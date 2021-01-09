Are there any loopholes under which I would not have to pay this tax? Something like if I roll the proceeds of both sales into a new primary residence?

That method of deferring profit on the sale of a principal residence, ended in the 1990's. Keep in mind there were also requirements for a minimum number of years it was your principal residence, and eventually there was a exclusion of $125,000 in profit if you were over 55. But all that ended with the tax law changes in 1997.

Unfortunately all methods of minimizing the capital gains tax involve converting the smaller property to your principal residence.

Making it your principal residence would take at least two years, and would involve some sacrifice because of the small size. You would have to change all your documentation to show the smaller home as your principal home. This would be similar to how some people convince their old state they have moved to a new state. Depending on the distance between the two, and the jurisdictions involved; this shift to the smaller home could also impact commuting times, school attendance, and income taxes.

Making the smaller home an investment property would take time, and ultimately not be helpful. The shift to making it an investment property, and then selling it some years later would still leave you with taxes on the gain while it is a rental property. The US and state government will also want to capture the gains while it wasn't being rented. The 1031 exchange as others have suggested, not only defer the gains it also keeps the proceeds out of your hands. If the goal is to have the proceeds to be able to buy an even bigger house then the convert-to-rental=followed-by-a-1031-exchange won't work for you. Plus being a landlord involves work, money, and more tax forms.