I have always contributed the max to my Roth IRA on the first opportunity in the new year, as I did on January 2, 2020.

I ended up getting a major raise and bonus in mid-2020 that pushed my income way above the limit for contributing in this way, and I don't expect it to come down for a while.

How can I remedy this?

I believe I have until April 14 2021 to withdraw my contribution from 2020. Then I believe I can, instead, put it into a Traditional IRA and execute the backdoor conversion.

Is that about right? Surely my Roth IRA had earnings in 2020 so how do I deal with those?