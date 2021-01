For example. If the bid price is $1.00 and the ask price is $1.02, and I submitted a hidden order to buy at $1.01, my hidden order will be prioritized over the $1.00 bids, right?

I'm asking because I heard that hidden orders aren't prioritized over orders that are shown, so I'm kind of worried, and am wondering how exactly are they prioritized. Like, are they only not prioritized over orders that are shown when they are EXACTLY the same price?