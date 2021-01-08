0

I technically have $3000 on my bank account. However, I have -$2000 in "liquid assets", as determined by my little software system which I've made.

Basically, it takes the money I have and then removes all "reserved" expenses which I have listed, for things I know that I will sooner or later need to buy to replace existing crucial appliances and whatnot. This amount adds up to $5000 currently, which means that I'm $2000 "behind". While I technically could spend that money, I can't or I'd ruin my whole system. I have to live even more cheaply now for a number of months to "get back to the surface", that is, to have $0 in "actually liquid assets" or "spendable money".

What is this situation or sum of money called? It's kind of a "debt to myself" in a way, in that nobody else cares or is affected by this but me.

(I really wish that I had started doing this many years ago. I used to look at the amount on my bank account as "the money I can spend right now". I get angry at myself when I think back at all the stupid waste... but at least I'm finally organized now.)

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Dallan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • You have $3000 in assets and $5000 in obligations. AFAIK there's no word for the balance of assets minus obligations. – The Photon 13 mins ago

Your Answer

Dallan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.