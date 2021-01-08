The event: I am Brazilian and a Green Card holder and I bought a house in Brazil.

First question: Do I need to register this house in my tax return here in US?

Second question: Suppose the scenario that I don't have a will and I die... what happens to my house in Brazil?

I am asking this because in my understanding, here in US, the estate (or IRS?) will have all my assets, bank accounts, etc, is this correct? In this case, this asset is outside the country... so, the same will happen? US will send some agent to take care of my assets in Brazil?