Let's say that an adult is living with his parents. He meets all of the tests for being a dependent of his parents. Now let's say that he wants to file a tax return and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, as he did not receive any of the stimulus payments in 2020. His parents decide not to claim him as a dependent on their taxes. Can he leave the "Someone can claim me as a dependent" box on his tax return unchecked and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit?

This does not apply to me, but it could apply to many people this year, with the new Recovery Rebate Credit putting people in the situation where it could be advantageous to not be claimed as a dependent.

Surprisingly, the Form 1040 Instructions do not provide any guidance on checking this box in any way, that I can find. I have seen it asserted many times in answers and comments here on Money.SE that because the form says, "Someone CAN claim...," the box must be checked whether or not anyone actually will claim them. But I have not yet found this explicitly stated in any official IRS website or publication. The ideal answer here will cite an official source.