Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 31 mins ago. Improve this question

Let's suppose we have the opportunity to print unlimited money and give each of the 1,000 inhabitants of a small village $100,000 per person. Does this action boosts the inflation of the country?

How can a small portion of the population raise the inflation of a country?

I can understand it if we can print unlimited money and give to every resident of a country but I cannot understand how 1,000 residents of a small village can raise inflation.