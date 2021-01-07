Because there are limitations of IRA and 401(k), such as $7000 or some people use somewhat complicated backdoor to do it "legally" have a higher amount, but also subject to penalties if the money is needed, say, when the person is 55 or 58 years old, so then, if a person can go to Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and form a company or corporation, then is it true that if the law in that country is that stock gain is not taxed, then the stock gain can be tax deferred, all the way until the end when distributed to the person?

For example, if the person decides to take some money out when he is 58 years old, then he could sell it for the corporation's account, and then distribute to himself, and only at that point it is taxable. So it is like an IRA or 401(k) but is more flexible?