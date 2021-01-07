Or should the two sets of transactions be kept separate for calculating cost basis and gains/losses?

On a related note, what if one person filing alone has accounts at multiple exchanges, should the transactions be combined when calculating gains/losses? Seems like a similar situation if spouses are considered 'one person' under tax filing.

It seems a bit tricky to determine "which coins" you're selling if you've bought in several different places, and if your spouse has bought and sold too.

[asking about taxes in USA]