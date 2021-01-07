1

Or should the two sets of transactions be kept separate for calculating cost basis and gains/losses?

On a related note, what if one person filing alone has accounts at multiple exchanges, should the transactions be combined when calculating gains/losses? Seems like a similar situation if spouses are considered 'one person' under tax filing.

It seems a bit tricky to determine "which coins" you're selling if you've bought in several different places, and if your spouse has bought and sold too.

[asking about taxes in USA]

  • Bitcoins are not individually identifiable, and can be transacted in much smaller units than one coin. If you're suggesting tracking the transactions by the inputs / outputs in the blockchain, custodial wallet solutions, such as Coinbase, do not provide that information. – morsecoder 26 mins ago
  • I suggested the IRS guidance but specific identification would not work for partial Bitcoins and would not work for wallets that don't provide the digital information. – S Spring 16 mins ago
  • For accounting FIFO with a large number of transactions, then use a software as the transactions are made. If the Bitcoin account doesn't help then why dump the problem on yourself at the end of the year ? Here is a software that accounts FIFO and that does not account wash sales: kbhscape.com/kbh.htm . – S Spring 11 mins ago

