Recently, the New York Stock Exchange decided to de-list a number of Chinese Telecom stocks, and are rumored to be considering delisting further stocks, including Alibaba. I have a small stake in Alibaba, so I am wondering what impact would this have on me. In particular, would I be forced to sell my shares? Would their value hit 0? Would they be transferred to a different exchange? What exactly are the consequences of these delistments for investors with active stakes?