Is it valid to write check without numeric amount but with words amount?

I sent out a personal check with only words spelling out the check amount but I forgot to fill in the numeric amount in the box. Will my check get cashed in this way ?
It appears so. From from the accepted answer to the exact opposite question:
The Uniform Commercial Code section 3 covers negotiable instruments.
§ 3-114. CONTRADICTORY TERMS OF INSTRUMENT
If an instrument contains contradictory terms, typewritten terms prevail over printed terms, handwritten terms prevail over both, and words prevail over numbers.
To your other question:
Will my check get cashed in this way ?
It should, but the teller might not know the law, or the bank might have a policy to reject such checks.
To be safe, I'd contact the people you wrote the check to.