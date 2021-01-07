Is it valid to write check without numeric amount but with words amount?

1

I sent out a personal check with only words spelling out the check amount but I forgot to fill in the numeric amount in the box. Will my check get cashed in this way ?

0

It appears so. From from the accepted answer to the exact opposite question:

The Uniform Commercial Code section 3 covers negotiable instruments.

§ 3-114. CONTRADICTORY TERMS OF INSTRUMENT

If an instrument contains contradictory terms, typewritten terms prevail over printed terms, handwritten terms prevail over both, and words prevail over numbers.

To your other question:

It should, but the teller might not know the law, or the bank might have a policy to reject such checks.

To be safe, I'd contact the people you wrote the check to.

