Not sure if this question should be here or in the law exchange, but basically my dad cosigned my car loan for the purposes of rate reduction (as I had virtually no credit history at the time). My dad didn't put any money down, doesn't pay for any principal, and hasn't paid any of the loan's interest. I pay for everything. For all functional purposes, it is totally my vehicle and he only co-signed so I'd get a lower interest rate. Fast forward a few years and my dad and stepmom are getting a divorce. I don't know the particulars of divorce settlements, but does the fact that he co-signed my auto loan mean that technically it's his asset and would be subject to any divorce agreement? If so, how can I amend this? I do not want to be involved in that process whatsoever, particularly financially.
2who's on the title? Just you? Or you and your dad? – mkennedy 8 mins ago
1Please add country and state tags; it makes an important difference. – RonJohn 7 mins ago
PA isn't a community property state. Thus -- if anything -- your father might technically be able to saddle her with half of your debt, therefore keeping more for himself. (Naturally, that would be fought over.) – RonJohn 2 mins ago