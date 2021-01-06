Quoting from here:

An accredited investor, in the context of a natural person, includes anyone who: earned income that exceeded $200,000 (or $300,000 together with a spouse) in each of the prior two years, and reasonably expects the same for the current year, OR

has a net worth over $1 million, either alone or together with a spouse (excluding the value of the person’s primary residence).

There are other categories of accredited investors, including the following, which may be relevant to you: any trust, with total assets in excess of $5 million, not formed specifically to purchase the subject securities, whose purchase is directed by a sophisticated person, or

any entity in which all of the equity owners are accredited investors.

If someone has two trusts that sum to greater than 5m, but that are both individually less than 5m, and if that person merges (?) those two trusts specifically to become an accredited investor, does this violate the "not formed specifically to purchase the subject securities" clause? How is it determined whether the trust was formed specifically to purchase the subject securities? Is there a time limit?