If the average annual return for the S&P 500 is 8%, wouldn't it be far better if you only bought on days that it fell?

  • Better than what, and better how? – yoozer8 9 mins ago
  • I guess to clarify what Im trying to say is lets say you purchase s&p stocks spread over the course of a year, are you better off only buying on the down days? – Daniel Jacobson 8 mins ago
  • 2
    The problem is you don't know whether a day is up or down until trading for the day has stopped. – Eric 5 mins ago
  • @Eric that seems obvious, but many people don't understand that prices can be variable during the day: what seems in the morning like a rising day can end falling deeply, or vice versa. – RonJohn 6 secs ago

