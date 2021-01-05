Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 10 mins ago. Improve this question

I'm dumbstruck why MM's (Market Makers) are still selling options for volatile or Meme stocks! Examples are electric vehicle corporations like LI, NIO, TSLA, XPEV. Can Market Makers discontinue selling options for these stocks? I know option premiums skyrocket when IV skyrockets, but I feel like you can always buy an option for these volatile stocks.

I'm not a Quant and have no clue of calculating stock market's in irrational exuberance and market bubble. But assume some Market Makers postulate or theorize or hypothesize - I don't know what's the correct word - that we are. Then MM's would be pretty foolish to engage in options, because TSLA can swing wildly - way beyond fundamental analysis suggests. Then MM's lose money.

Does anyone remember the question here why MM's do profit over retail investors in the long run? If you do, just edit this and add it. I don't mean Can institutional, quant, or other professional traders "prey on" (make money from) retail investors?. I agree with the answers in that question, but isn't it smarter for MM's to steer clear of writing options for volatile stocks? Won't they earn more money, with less risk, if they stick to selling options on non-volatile stocks?

I know wallstreetbets is not independently verified, but assume some of those Robinhood screenshots and screen video caps are true. Many of them show gains from Meme stocks. It looks like MM's lost money to these amateurs!