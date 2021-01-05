Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 11 mins ago. Improve this question

The last time I took math was high school. Please write simple english. To keep everything simple, consider just whole numbers for stock prices - no decimal places. I just don't understand rolling options or https://money.stackexchange.com/a/133376, Why roll an option rather than placing a different bet?. I'm asking my question based on https://money.stackexchange.com/a/129593 because this is the only question I understand. In July (he didn't write day) 2020, Igalico bought four $50 JAN 2022 CHWY calls.

August 5 2020

Why did Dr. Bob Baerker recommend " roll your calls up as CHWY rises" and "roll the calls up pyramid". When CHWY rocketed to $59, you had two choices.

First, if you want new calls with the same strike price, you had to pay more. Option premiums for new calls had to rocket also.

Second, if you want to spend the same amount of money, you had to buy deeper OTM calls with higher strike prices.

Thus you had less chance to profit from the new calls. You could've even lost your initial profit from CHWY's rise from $50 to $59, if you rolled into new calls and CHWY didn't rocket enough for you to beat the new premium you paid. Does anyone have historical data? Edit this if you do.

Jan 5 2021

Today, CHWY closed at $95, Isn't it blindingly obvious that rolling calls up can make you lose money even more? Call premiums are even pricier now! And you don't know if IV and vega will skyrocket.