0

The last time I took math was high school. Please write simple english. To keep everything simple, consider just whole numbers for stock prices - no decimal places. I just don't understand rolling options or https://money.stackexchange.com/a/133376, Why roll an option rather than placing a different bet?. I'm asking my question based on https://money.stackexchange.com/a/129593 because this is the only question I understand. In July (he didn't write day) 2020, Igalico bought four $50 JAN 2022 CHWY calls.

August 5 2020

Why did Dr. Bob Baerker recommend " roll your calls up as CHWY rises" and "roll the calls up pyramid". When CHWY rocketed to $59, you had two choices.

First, if you want new calls with the same strike price, you had to pay more. Option premiums for new calls had to rocket also.

Second, if you want to spend the same amount of money, you had to buy deeper OTM calls with higher strike prices.

Thus you had less chance to profit from the new calls. You could've even lost your initial profit from CHWY's rise from $50 to $59, if you rolled into new calls and CHWY didn't rocket enough for you to beat the new premium you paid. Does anyone have historical data? Edit this if you do.

Jan 5 2021

Today, CHWY closed at $95, Isn't it blindingly obvious that rolling calls up can make you lose money even more? Call premiums are even pricier now! And you don't know if IV and vega will skyrocket.

0

I think that you're asking too many questions within this question and citing 3 different linked answers turns this into a research paper. Be that as it may, I'll try to unpack some of this for you.

August 5 2020" Why did Dr. Bob Baerker recommend " roll your calls up as CHWY rises" and "roll the calls up pyramid". When CHWY rocketed to $59, you had two choices.

First, if you want to roll into calls with the same strike price, you had to pay more. Option premiums for new calls also rocketed.

Rolling calls up means to a higher strike price (a vertical spread). The higher strike calls cost less. Rolling out means to the same strike at a later date (a horizontal spread).

You said that option premiums rocketed. If you meant higher priced because of higher implied volatility then that's a two way street. The calls that you own and will be selling will be more expensive as will the calls that you buy. That's not too say that it's an even money wash but it's definitely not one sided.

Second, if you want to pay the same amount for a premium, you had to buy deeper OTM calls with higher strike prices. Thus you had less chance to make money on the new calls.

Yes, there a lower chance of making money with a higher strike and therefore you pyramid the calls to make up some of the delta you're selling (maybe buy 5 or 6 ATM calls when you sell your 4 ITM CHWY calls). If the long calls are deep enough ITM, the roll will be for a credit and you'll lower your cost basis (risk).

For example, what would be better? (ignoring premium cost)

  • you own 4 $50 calls and CHWY zooms to $95 (4 x $45)
  • you own 6 $60 calls and CHWY zooms to $95 (6 x $35)

You could've even lost your initial profit from CHWY's rise from $50 to $59, if you rolled into new calls and CHWY didn't rocket enough for you to beat the new premium you paid.

Any bullish position that you take risks loss if the underlying doesn't rise. The question is about rolling your options not whether buying CHWY calls was a good idea.

Today, CHWY closed at $95, Isn't it blindingly obvious that rolling calls up can make you lose money even more? Call premiums are even pricier now! And you don't know if IV and vega will skyrocket.

It's blindingly obvious that you lose money when you are SHORT $50 calls on a $50 stock and it rockets to $95. That's not the case here. The original OP bought the calls so it's a dream come true to own calls with a strike in the 50's when a stock rises $45. In addition, you never know what IV will do in the future. FWIW, CHWY IV is about what it was 5 months ago.

Again, please try to narrow your focus a bit because so many questions in one turns an answer into a novella.

  • thanks Dr. Baerker. i'll try to refine my question. you wrote " The question is about rolling your options not whether buying CHWY calls was a good idea." Actually my question IS about "whether buying CHWY calls was a good idea." More particularly, it is about "whether buying [new] CHWY calls was a good idea" where new CHWY calls are the ones you rolled up or out. My point is that buying CHWY calls in July 2020 was a good idea. In hindsight, buying CHWY calls in August 2020 was good idea, but you couldn't know it at the time. Buying CHWY calls on this date MIGHT be a bad idea! – Cris 27 mins ago
  • With all due respect, if you want to discuss whether CHWY is a good long investment, you should seek out a BB that analyzes the merits of the stock. Or perhaps you have that ability and based on the fundamentals, you have concluded that CHWY is likely to rise a lot. If considering options, the next part of this equation is what's the best strategy to utilize based on your expectation (hope?) that CHWY rises. And if indeed CHWY rises then position management is the last part of the equation. BTC and book profits? Roll calls up? Etc. Your question was about the last phase. Don't digress. – Bob Baerker 17 mins ago

