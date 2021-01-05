I am having some issues figuring out to calculate how depreciation affects my tax for a rental property. I have an example below. Is it correctly calculated correctly?
Example:
- Purchase price:
$1,500,000
- Rehab:
$100,000
- Land Value:
$750,000
- Year 1 interest paid:
$41,632
- Year 1 principal paid:
$23,029
- Yearly property tax:
$18,750
- Annual expenses:
$6,200(Insurance, utilities, gardener, and so on)
- Tax rate:
25%
- The annual rent income is
$129,600
The house value is
$750,000 (purchase price - land value) +
$100,000 in rehab (all just calculated as 27.5 to make it easier), depreciated over 27.5 years is
$30,909 a year.
If we calculate our year's profit
$129,600 (rent income) + $23,029 (principal) - $6,200 (annual expenses) - $18,750 (property tax) - $41,632 (interest paid) = $86,047
My depreciation is
$30,909 a year, I can subtract that from my taxable income.
$86,047 - $30,909 = $55,138
I am then taxed on the
$55,138 at 25% making this year's tax
$13,784.5
That would mean my annual profit is
$86,047 - $13,784.5 = $72,262.5 and cash flow
$72,262.5 - $23,029 = $49,233.5
Is this correct so far?
Let's say that I hold the property for 10 years and sell it for
$1,950,000., meaning that I increase the value of the property by
$450,000. And the land value was
50% meaning that the building has increased the value by
$225,000.
How do I calculate how the depreciation recapture is taken at this sale?