It's more accurate to say buying pressure and selling pressure rather than volume, since technically the volume is the same on either side (for every buyer there is a seller). If buyers are more motivated (willing to buy at higher prices), then prices tend to go up, which (all else being equal) means a higher implied volatility from the Black-Scholes option models (and vice-versa, high selling pressure can be a cause of lower implied volatility).

It seems a tenuous relationship to me, though. To me, volatility represents uncertainty, while buying and selling pressure on options could represent a specific view on the movement of the underlying stock, not necessarily more or less uncertainty. If I think the underling stock is likely to increase, I'm more inclined to buy calls (or sell puts) regardless of volatility. It also doesn't take into account options that are hedges (e.g. covered calls_) or part of a basket (spreads).