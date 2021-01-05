0

Trying to make sense of the following sentences found in an article

  • High volume and low volatility indicates that option contracts are being sold.
  • High volume and high volatility indicates option contracts are being purchased.

Sold I believe really means selling volume > buying volume and clearly purchased should mean the opposite, buying volume > selling volume.

I don't seem to completely grasp this thing

It's more accurate to say buying pressure and selling pressure rather than volume, since technically the volume is the same on either side (for every buyer there is a seller). If buyers are more motivated (willing to buy at higher prices), then prices tend to go up, which (all else being equal) means a higher implied volatility from the Black-Scholes option models (and vice-versa, high selling pressure can be a cause of lower implied volatility).

It seems a tenuous relationship to me, though. To me, volatility represents uncertainty, while buying and selling pressure on options could represent a specific view on the movement of the underlying stock, not necessarily more or less uncertainty. If I think the underling stock is likely to increase, I'm more inclined to buy calls (or sell puts) regardless of volatility. It also doesn't take into account options that are hedges (e.g. covered calls_) or part of a basket (spreads).

  • Ok. you are referring to volumes for closed trades/transactions. I meant volumes you seen on the bid and ask sides. Do those statements make sense? Are they correct? With stocks it should be the opposite, volatility rises when selling pressure is higher and this confuses me somewhat. – noplace 9 mins ago
  • So bid/ask volume can be an indicator of buy.sell pressure but market orders can push prices in either direction. What do you mean by "volatility rises when selling pressure is higher"? Remember that implied volatility for options is not necessarily equal to the actual volatility of the underlying instrument. – D Stanley 4 mins ago

