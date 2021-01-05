What happens to the stock price when pre-market opens at 4:00am? Will there be a significant different to the close price at 8:00pm on the previous day? I have never got up so early to watch the stock price at 4:00am.
There can be. Will there be a significant difference? Who knows. – D Stanley 1 hour ago
Most stocks do not trade as early as 4:00 am unless there is specific news in the stock and/or national or global economic or political news that affects them.
Story stocks like TSLA and the FAANG stocks may trade modestly circa 4:00 am in the absence of such news but price will not differ much from the previous 8:00 pm close unless there is a reason for it to change (news).