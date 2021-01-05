1

I got a check for my rent for Jan 2021. I bank with Chime and I went to do a mobile deposit on 01/02/21. It said the funds wouldn't be available until 01/04/21 so I cancelled the deposit and just cashed the check at Walmart, as I needed it immediately.

Yesterday, 01/04/21, I noticed that the check had been deposited into my account on Chime anyways. I immediately contacted Chime, tried to by phone didn't get a live person so they told me to use the chat feature in the app and to email, so I sent a chat request yesterday 01/04/21 and an email as well. I also sent chime an email this morning 01/05/21 so that I could return the money to Chime and fix the issue, but no response.

What will happen if the check bounces at Walmart before I can resolve the issue with Chime? I had no intentions of double cashing and don't want to get into trouble.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Milly is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Perhaps quickly contact WalMart ?? – Fattie 17 mins ago

Your Answer

Milly is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.