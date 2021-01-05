I often read small one-liners here and there about circuit-breakers or IPO pipeline mechanics, but I have not found a comprehensive guide that unpacks all the moving parts of an exchange or its immediate ecosystem. Particularly interesting would be a quick historical backdrop for some of the major items (i.e. circuit breakers first introduced in 1987 from a crash). Or even a cross-geography comparison (i.e. Chinese exchanges have a maximum trade threshold, preventing the market from extreme up/downturns).

Some market pieces seemed to be for financial stability, others seem to be for efficiency / convenience (i.e. decimalization).

Question

Is there an introductory-level book that has a large focus on market infrastructure / mechanics?