2

I'm moving to California in Feb 2021 from Chicago, Illinois. I'm looking to sell stock through which I made $25k capital gains in long term stock.

IL capital gains tax is at 4.95% while California is at 13.3%. Does it help if I sell the stock before I leave for California or does it not matter? Reason I ask is since I will be spending 11 months of the year in California, do I still have to pay California state tax for this stock sale when I file my return or will I pay IL tax rate since I was living in IL when I sold the stock?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Rajesh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Rajesh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.