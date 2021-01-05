Since best to my knowledge the premium paid for the call option has to be added to the strike price to calculate the post exercise stock's cost basis, I assume that the answer is "No, exercise is not taxable event".

However, I can't find article (or question on this stackexchange) that clearly answers this part with a simple "Yes" or "No" answer.

If it is not taxable event, then it seems that it may often be a good idea to exercise american call options, because doing so one can roll unrealized short term cap gains from call option into stock that in a year could qualify for favorable long term cap gains.