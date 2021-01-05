0

Since best to my knowledge the premium paid for the call option has to be added to the strike price to calculate the post exercise stock's cost basis, I assume that the answer is "No, exercise is not taxable event".

However, I can't find article (or question on this stackexchange) that clearly answers this part with a simple "Yes" or "No" answer.

If it is not taxable event, then it seems that it may often be a good idea to exercise american call options, because doing so one can roll unrealized short term cap gains from call option into stock that in a year could qualify for favorable long term cap gains.

From page 58 of IRS Publication 550:

If you exercise a call, add its cost to the basis of the stock you bought. If you exercise a put, reduce your amount realized on the sale of the underlying stock by the cost of the put when figuring your gain or loss. Any gain or loss on the sale of the underlying stock is long term or short term depending on your holding period for the underlying stock.

