I just had somebody show off her Pokémon card collection. One of the cards is worth a lot of money now for some reason.

Why doesn't Pokémon, Inc. just print more of that particular card? Do they have some kind of written or unspoken agreement saying that they will never do things like that, on the "condition" that people keep buying their new cards?

I realize that the value would drop if they did, but for them, it would still be worth it in terms of money? But probably not in badwill? Is that the only reason they don't do it? They don't want to upset people?