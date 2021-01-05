0

I just had somebody show off her Pokémon card collection. One of the cards is worth a lot of money now for some reason.

Why doesn't Pokémon, Inc. just print more of that particular card? Do they have some kind of written or unspoken agreement saying that they will never do things like that, on the "condition" that people keep buying their new cards?

I realize that the value would drop if they did, but for them, it would still be worth it in terms of money? But probably not in badwill? Is that the only reason they don't do it? They don't want to upset people?

Do they have some kind of written or unspoken agreement saying that they will never do things like that...

Correct ...

I realize that the value would drop if they did, but for them, it would still be worth it in terms of money?

Ahh ! Don't forget, if they did that: people wouldn't buy them in the first place!

You see?

Say, today, they suddenly decided to print another 100,000 Pikachu Illustrator cards, and sell them for five bucks each.

Sure, it might work "today" - they might sell a few thousand of them ("to suckers!"), gaining the odd few thousand bucks for the company.

BUT from then on, people would say "these cards are worthless, there are no rare cards, there's no point collecting them".

So, "that day" ALL the Pikachu Illustrator cards (there are like 20 of them right?) would be worth nothing, rather than they are currently worth $100,000 each. So those 20 people would be pissed! But even worse, everyone would now say "it is pointless collecting Pokemon cards, they just print them".

