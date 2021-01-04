Yes, it's a scam. You'll send the $500, the check won't clear, and you'll be out $500 of your own money. This has all the hallmarks of a scam: a request from someone you've never met in person, them "sending" you extra money to send to someone else, and a reason to act urgently - there are all huge red flags.

Step back, and consider that the request makes no sense whatsoever - if this person's friend's daughter really needs the money for some medical emergency, why is he relying on a stranger that he doesn't even "trust" yet to go through this convoluted process, rather than just sending the money himself? There is virtually never a legitimate reason for someone to "give" you money that you're supposed to give to someone else. If you consider possible reasons why this person is involving you in this "situation" with the friend's daughter's medical emergency at all in the first place, the only one that makes sense is that you're being scammed. This person supposedly has enough money to send thousands to friends and acquaintances, but can't handle a simple wire transfer?