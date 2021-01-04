so i’ve been messaging a sugar daddy back and forth. we agreed on a certain amount of money a week but he ended up saying he was going to send me 3x the amount of what we agreed on. he told me i was going to do something with that money, a way for him to trust me. basically he ended up saying i would keep the rate we agreed on first and then pay his friend the remainder. i wearily agreed.
so he sent me the check for $3,200 and i’m waiting for it to clear, they estimate 4 days. my sugar daddy is assuring me saying the check will clear and to send $500 to his friend because it’s urgent. something about his daughters health.
is it a scam?