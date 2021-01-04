Our association recently changed banks. The treasurer noted the transfer as income and then subtracted in expenses. I say it is not current revenue as it has already been counted in past years. How is this accounted for in an income statement?
1This is probably off-topic to Personal Finance & Money, but I completely agree with you that it's in no way shape or form income or an expense. I'd further ask why it should be accounted for on an Income Statement. This should be a simple General Ledger transfer, debiting one account and crediting another. (Remember, though: I'm a random guy on the Internet, so might be wrong.) – RonJohn 18 mins ago