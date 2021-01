I have two brokerage accounts Robinhood and TD Ameritrade. Here are my transactions for ABC stock:

Jan 10, 2020 bought 10 ABC from Robinhood. ABC price $50

Jan 15, 2020 bought 70 ABC from TD Ameritrade. ABC price $70

Jan 20, 2020 sold 10 ABC from TD Ameritrade. ABC price $80

Based on FIFO ( i always use FIFo for everything) I should report gain of $80-$50=$30. However TD Ameritrade will give me 8949 form that will show gain of $80-$70=$10

So what gain is correct?