0

I am in a tricky family situation where I am sending my ex-partner money for child support of our daughter, but my ex-partner has moved with our daughter to another country without my approval. Neither country has power to enforce child maintenance payments nor parent-child visitation unless we come to an agreement. Kidnapping treaties/laws can't be used in my situation.

I am not contractually, verbally nor court obligated to send money, but I have been sending about 10000 Krone (ex-partner currency and equal to average cost of living + rent) as child maintenance because I feel like I should. My ex-partner is not willing to discuss a formal parenting plan for our daughter, so I wanted to make the money conditional on having a formal notarized parenting plan created.

I want a third party managed account, such that the money is conditional, but I lose power over it. I do not intend to withhold money, and never have. Sadly, the justice system simply can't do anything, so I want to create fair and equitable incentives to cooperate.

Do such legal or financial accounts exist? What are they called? How do I create one?

    They're called escrow accounts, but I have no idea if you can create one in Denmark (I presume) that will meet your requirement.
