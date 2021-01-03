Heres the scenario: I have invested through bitcoin to a certain company but the thing is endless payments were being asked and i have complied with them. A few days i received from a certain bank named hpsbank(i dont even know where it is located) asking me for a COT (cost of transfer) of $3500. The account was on my name and they gave me my account name and my password. I was a bit hesitant because their website seemed to be legit but the cons was they dont have a contact number and ive googled about it they are not registered with BBB and FDIC. Now here are my questions i hope you can help me shed light on this.

Questions:

Is there really what they called a cost of tranfer between international banks? If ever these are not legit, where can i possible file a complaint to get my money back?

Thank you.