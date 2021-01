The current legal challenge against Ripple (XRP) accuses XRP of being a security rather than a currency. What other alt coins could be similarly in breach of this?

(Is it more important that Ripple held a majority of XRP so were able to influence the market, or is it more important that the nodes on the platform were all controlled by Ripple? ie. so it's not really DeFi.)

Are there other alt coins that would need to change their set up/ way of operating if the Ripple case were to be successful?