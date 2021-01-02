1

I notice that some financial reports miss gross profit or cost of revenue.

This often happens in Software companies. Does this mean the cost of revenue is zero?

I attached a financial report for reference.

enter image description here

  • It looks to me like the "cost of revenue" is the same as "Operating expenses". – RonJohn 41 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Really? I feel most financial reports have separate "cost of revenue" and "Operating expenses", like this one: investors.twilio.com/news/news-details/2020/… – Jerry Zhang 37 mins ago
  • Please wait 24 hours after asking to accept an answer. Something better might come along. – RonJohn 1 min ago

